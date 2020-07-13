New York judge rules against Trump family, clears way for publication of Mary Trump's book “Too Much and Never Enough" is scheduled to be published Tuesday.

A New York judge has rejected the Trump family's attempt to stop the release of Mary Trump's book, "Too Much and Never Enough," scheduled to come out Tuesday.

The Dutchess County judge denied an application for a preliminary injunction Monday, saying the nondisclosure agreement signed by Mary Trump, President Donald Trump's niece, when the estate of her grandfather was settled should have had "more clarity."

“The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family’s effort to squelch Mary Trump’s core political speech on important issues of public concern," Ted Boutrous, Mary Trump’s attorney, said in a statement. "The First Amendment forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy. Tomorrow, the American public will be able to read Mary’s important words for themselves."

The cover art for the book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," left, and a portrait of author Mary L. Trump, Ph.D. The book, written by the niece of President Donald J. Trump, was originally set for release on July 28, but will now arrive on July 14. Simon & Schuster via AP

In a statement, Chris Bastardi, spokesperson for Mary Trump, said, “Now that the unconstitutional gag order has finally been lifted, we are sure the White House and America are looking forward to finally hearing what Mary has to say.”

Simon & Schuster, the publisher of the much-anticipated memoir, said it was "delighted" by the court's decision.

"The unfettered right to publish is a sacred American freedom and a founding principle of our republic, and we applaud the Court for affirming well-established precedents against prior restraint and pre-publication injunctions," the publisher said in a statement. "'Too Much and Never Enough' is a work of great significance, with very real implications for our national discourse, and we look forward to bringing it to a public that is clearly eager to read it."

