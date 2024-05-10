What to expect from the first-of-its-kind sales event.

Amazon's Book Sale offers huge savings on popular titles: Details on the 6-day event

What to know about the Amazon Book Sale

What to know about the Amazon Book Sale

What to know about the Amazon Book Sale

What to know about the Amazon Book Sale

Get ready, book enthusiasts! Amazon is hosting a brand new six-day Amazon Book Sale event, offering readers across the U.S. an opportunity to stock up on their favorite reads at incredible prices.

The Amazon Book Sale runs from May 15 to May 20, but savvy shoppers can access early deals starting today.

"Amazon Book Sale will offer deals on thousands of books, including books that have topped Amazon Charts, trending books on #BookTok and #Bookstagram, best sellers, and award winners," the official press release states.

Whether you prefer print or digital formats, this event is designed to cater to all literary tastes with irresistible deals on thousands of titles across genres.

What to know about the Amazon Book Sale ABC News Photo Illustration, Amazon

What to expect from the Amazon Book Sale

A Wide Range of Genres: Whether you're into mysteries, romance, sci-fi, biographies, or non-fiction, you'll find deals across a diverse selection of genres. Popular print titles will be slashed by up to 50%, while Kindle Books could be available at a whopping 80% discount.

Whether you're into mysteries, romance, sci-fi, biographies, or non-fiction, you'll find deals across a diverse selection of genres. Popular print titles will be slashed by up to 50%, while Kindle Books could be available at a whopping 80% discount. Extra Value Opportunities: Discover even more savings through Amazon's subscription reading services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible. Kindle Unlimited offers unlimited reading for a monthly fee, and Audible boasts a vast collection of audiobooks for those who prefer listening to their stories.

Discover even more savings through Amazon's subscription reading services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible. Kindle Unlimited offers unlimited reading for a monthly fee, and Audible boasts a vast collection of audiobooks for those who prefer listening to their stories. No Membership Requirements: Unlike other Amazon events, this sale doesn't require a Prime membership to unlock the savings. However, Prime members can still benefit from their regular perks, such as Prime Reading, which offers a rotating selection of thousands of titles, including audiobooks, comics, and magazines.

Keep reading to shop incredible books on sale now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

30% off Amazon "Coming Home" by Brittney Griner and Michelle Burford $21

$30 Amazon Shop Now

29% off Amazon "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder" by Salman Rushdie $19.67

$28 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon "What Would Reagan Do?: Life Lessons from the Last Great President " by Chris Christie $23.99

$30 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" by John Bolton $17.50

$22 Amazon Shop Now

31% off Amazon "Playing for Freedom: The Journey of a Young Afghan Girl" by Zarifa Adiba and Anne Chaon $19.88

$28.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon "The Rulebreaker: The Life and Times of Barbara Walters" by Susan Page $24.49

$30.99 Amazon Shop Now

24% off Amazon "Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me" by Whoopi Goldberg $21.85

$28.99 Amazon Shop Now

22% off Amazon "The Secret Life of Data: Navigating Hype and Uncertainty in the Age of Algorithmic Surveillance" by Aram Sinnreich and Jesse Gilbert $23.19

$29.95 Amazon Shop Now

46% off Amazon "Women Money Power: The Rise and Fall of Economic Equality" by Josie Cox $16.20

$30 Amazon Shop Now