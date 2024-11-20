Shop top TVs and accessories for your home
Plus, tips for picking the right television for your lifestyle.
The holidays are the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment setup or surprise a loved one with the gift of cinematic magic right at home.
Whether you're looking for the latest OLED technology for lifelike visuals, a budget-friendly option that doesn't sacrifice quality, or accessories to enhance your setup, we've got you covered.
Tips for picking the right TV
- Determine the ideal size: Measure your space and choose a TV size that fits without overwhelming the room.
- Pick the right display technology: OLEDs offer better contrast, while QLEDs are brighter for well-lit spaces.
- Consider additional features: Gaming features, streaming capabilities, and built-in voice assistants can add extra convenience.
From premium models with ultra-thin designs and vibrant colors to reliable options for smaller spaces, these picks offer something for everyone.
But a TV is just the start -- no entertainment center is complete without the right accessories. From sound bars that deliver immersive audio to TV stands and wall mounts that optimize your space, the right extras can transform your viewing experience into something extraordinary.
The right TV can turn your home into a movie night haven, a cool gaming station or upgrade your living room, and this guide is packed with recommendations to help you choose the perfect TV and accessories.
Let's make this holiday season unforgettable for every movie buff, gamer and binge-watcher on your list!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
LG OLED evo C3 Series
Known for its stunning color accuracy and deep blacks, this OLED TV is perfect for movie buffs and gamers. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, and the ultra-thin design looks sleek in any room.
- $1296.99
- $1396.99
- Amazon
Samsung QN90C Neo QLED
This model combines Quantum Dot technology with Mini LED for brilliant brightness and clarity, even in bright rooms. With built-in gaming features and Smart Hub, it's an all-in-one option for families.
- $1399.99
- $2799.99
- Samsung
Sony Brvfia XR A95L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
A top-tier choice for cinephiles, this TV offers exceptional color depth and HDR performance. Its Cognitive Processor XR makes scenes feel more lifelike by optimizing content in real time.
- $2999.99
- $3399.99
- Best Buy
Roku Smart TV
This budget-friendly pick delivers impressive 4K quality with Dolby Vision HDR and easy access to streaming platforms via Roku's user-friendly interface.
- $898
- $1199.99
- Amazon
VIZIO Class Quantum 4K QLED HDR Smart TV
Offering a blend of affordability and performance, this TV features Quantum Color technology for vivid images, plus variable refresh rate for smooth gaming.
- $448
- $498
- Walmart
Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV
A great value for large-screen TVs, this model features Mini LED backlighting and Dolby Vision for a cinematic experience.
- $1393.94
- $1699.99
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series
Alexa integration makes this TV perfect for smart home users, while Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ deliver excellent picture quality.
- $879.99
- $1099.99
- Amazon
Must-have TV accessories
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Sound Bar
Enhance your TV's audio with this compact yet powerful sound bar. Dolby Atmos technology delivers a theater-like sound experience.
- $499
- Sonos
Perlesmith Universal TV Stand
A sturdy and adjustable stand that fits TVs from 32 to 60 inches. It's great for setups where wall mounting isn't an option.
- $34.99
- $36.99
- Amazon
Logitech Harmony Elite Remote
This universal remote controls all your devices, including smart TVs, sound systems and streaming devices.
- $395.95
- Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Even if your TV isn't smart, this compact device gives you access to all the top streaming apps in crisp 4K HDR.
- $33
- $49.99
- Amazon
Echogear Cable Management Kit
Keep your setup clean and tidy with this easy-to-use wall-mounted cable management system.
- $59.99
- $63.89
- Amazon