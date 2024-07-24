Sounds bars: What to shop for when upgrading your home audio

Soundbars are one of the quickest ways to create a more immersive home entertainment system -- sometimes in one simple package. If you've struggled with poor or unstable audio quality and want to remedy this, keep reading.

What is a sound bar?

Soundbars, sometimes called speaker bars, are exactly what they sound like: bar-shaped speakers that project audio from televisions and stereos for a fuller, more powerful sound than a built-in speaker usually cannot provide.

Which sound bar is right for me?

First, consider your budget. The cost of sound bars, like most audio equipment, can quickly add up when you tag on various bells and whistles. For a limited budget, keep it simple and stick to the basics -- we've found some bestselling options below to peruse.

What is your main goal in buying a sound bar? If you want clear sound that lets you hear every audio detail of a film, consider the TCL guide to buying sound bars that suggests movie lovers look for a built-in subwoofer, the ability to connect to your TV through HDMI cables (or whichever method works for your model) and potential additional speakers (whether sold separately or packaged with the soundbar) that provide a surround-sound experience.

When looking at channel numbers, TCL also notes it's helpful to remember they're formatted as "x.y.z," with "x" representing the number of channels or speakers "at ear level" while "y" represents the channels or speakers dedicated to low bass reproduction. "Z" represents the number of overhead channels or speakers -- these are upward firing and add to the surround sound aspect.

You can also consider the sound bar's portability and go for a wired model that can be placed on a mount for semi-permanent positioning, or opt for Bluetooth capability if you plan to move the sound bar from room to room.

Keeping these priorities in mind, continue scrolling to see some top options for every budget.

Budget-friendly soundbars under $300

24% off Amazon Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker, Integrated Tweeter and Bluetooth, (HTS100F), easy setup, compact, home office use with clear sound black This popular pick on Amazon is compact, wireless and perfect for a home office setup. A built-in tweeter allows for higher frequency sounds to come through clear and crisp, while the bass reflex speaker allows for deep sound. $98

$129.99 Amazon Shop Now

Sonos Sonos Ray Two cables and a few minutes of your time is all it takes to set up this Sonos soundbar, and it's built to eventually add on to when it's time to upgrade your listening experience. It's easy to control via your TV remote, the Sonos app and Apple AirPlay 2, and it fits snugly in a shelf on your entertainment console. $279 Sonos Shop Now

Soundbars under $1,000

5% off Amazon Polk MagniFi Mini AX Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Certified, Polk's Patented VoiceAdjust & SDA Technologies, Ultra-Compact Design, Easy Setup, Black The multiple connectivity options -- Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI and optical -- make this soundbar a top pick already, but its powerful audio and compact build are the icing on the cake. It has a five speaker array offering cinematic surround sound with a booming bass and patented Voice Adjust so you can hear every word clearly. Plus, you can expand into a full home theater by adding on the Polk Audio SR2 Wireless Surround Sound Speakers. $471.52

$499 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon JBL Bar 9.1 - Channel Soundbar System with Surround Speakers and Dolby Atmos, Black JBL is one of the most well-regarded names in the audio industry, and this soundbar system with surround speakers is favored by buyers thanks to how easy it is to install, the sound quality, adjustability and the solid Bluetooth connectivity. A 9.1 sound channel configuration offers far more sound height channels than the average soundbar, therefore increasing the audio output points for a more rounded, immersive listening experience. $799.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Plus Alexa and Google Voice Control, Surround Sound System for TV, Black Bose loyalists will appreciate the sleek design and fantastic sound quality offered in the Smart Soundbar that's compatible with Alexa and Google Voice controls, has 3D spatial audio and features Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology to separate sounds so they project outward into the room, making you feel truly inside the action. $899 Amazon Shop Now

Soundbar packages

9% off Sonos Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc Sonos calls the sound on this system "breathtakingly realistic," which makes sense considering you get the whole package: a premium Arc soundbar, a wireless subwoofer and two Era 300 speakers for placing elsewhere in the room, ensuring you're submerged in sound from all angles. Add on a wall mount and speaker stands created specifically for these products for a sleek, seamless integration into your home. $2346

$2596 Sonos Shop Now