Top portable power stations to shop in 2024

Most people have a backup plan to charge their phone when it dies but what about your bigger electronics on your next vacation or camping trip? Or having a backup plan for when your power goes out?

That's where a high-quality power bank comes in.

When shopping for a portable power bank, you should consider the following factors to ensure you choose the best product to meet your needs.

Capacity

You can measure the power bank's capacity in milliampere-hours: The higher the capacity, the more charging cycles for your devices and power. If you foresee yourself bringing your charging battery camping, to the beach, or on an adventure where the amount of power matters, this is important to keep in mind.

Additionally, if you plan to power larger tech products or appliances like TVs or slow cookers, the more milliampere-hours the better.

Ports

Checking that your portable charger has the correct ports you need for devices you are looking to charge is crucial -- think AC, USB, USBC, etc.

Weight and portability

The entire point of these charging devices is that they are portable. If you want to travel with your device, weight and portability are important to consider.

Durability

Make sure the power bank is made from durable materials and has protection against drops, dust and water.

Price point

Be sure to compare prices to get the best value for your money. A warranty can provide peace of mind in case of defects or issues.

Below, we have rounded up our top five picks based on research, reviews and diverse needs.

Overall pick

This small and portable charging station powers 99% of household appliances with a 2200W max continuous output power. It is portable and lightweight but packs a big power punch. The DJI power station also supports solar charging.

Top portable power station for travel

The Anker power station is great for travel as it is only 8.6 pounds but can charge six devices at once.

Value pick

Under $100, this portable charging bank is our pick for value.

Camping pick

Many reviews and avid campers pick the Jackery Portable charging station as the best for your next adventure. According to the brand, "The Explorer 500 portable power station is built with the lithium-ion battery pack, in a safely designed frame structure to maximize, and long last the power for every single use of outdoor adventures and home use."

Best in home backup

This pick could be useful for peace of mind in the event of a power outage at home. The EF Ecoflow has tons of ports and an extremely powerful battery life. Weighing 27 pounds, it might be harder to transport from place to place.