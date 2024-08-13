Shop top picks for massage guns and other at-home massagers

Whether it be a stiff neck, sore back, leg cramps or any other nagging pain, at-home massage tools have risen to the occasion as nifty items to help quell the aches that plague the millions of Americans suffering from daily muscle pain.

Innovations like hand-held massagers, foot massagers, and chair massagers provide a simple and convenient solution to grappling with daily pains.

ABC News contacted Ben Fung, a physical therapist and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association, to discuss the best practices when purchasing a new at-home massager.

"An at-home massager can be a great addition to an overall approach for best health. There are many different types of massagers including massage guns, other small handheld devices, scrapers, cups, or larger handhelds," wrote Fung in an email to ABC News.

Fung added that size and weight were key factors to consider when choosing your next massager, noting that the tool should be "easy to use." While everyone is different, Fung recommends using these tools every other day and for massages to last no longer than 10 to 15 minutes at a time. He also suggests hydrating frequently to maximize muscle health.

Fung added that if an at-home massagers is not in the budget, tennis balls or foam rollers can work to roll out muscles at home.

Areas to avoid with the massager include bony areas, places where arteries or nerves may be exposed, and "superficial areas such as the armpit or the back of the knee."

Finally, Chung made clear these at-home massagers should not be used as the only pain management source.

Top picks for massage guns

5% off Amazon Theragun Elite Ultra-Quiet Handheld Deep Tissue Massage Gun The theragun offers an at-home option for a simple deep-tissue massage for post work out recovery or addressing aches throughout the body. $329.99

$349 Amazon Shop Now

24% off Amazon arboleaf Mini Massage Gun This sized-down option offers a range of speeds to adjust for body discomfort. $59.99

$79.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon TheraGun Relief Handheld Percussion Massage Gun The triangle-shaped design on this product allows for users to angle the massage to fit muscle pains across the body. $149.00 Amazon Shop Now

Other at-home massage tools

20% off Amazon Snailax Back Massager with Soothing Heat This massager can be attached to a couch, office chair or other sitting furniture to provide for a massage anywhere. $99.89

$125.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon Papillon Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager With a built-in heating mechanism, this massager can move up and down the back and neck to adjust to points of pain. $29.99

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat This product has the ability to massage calves, ankles and feet. $259.99 Amazon Shop Now