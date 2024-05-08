Last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Shop bouquets, jewelry, subscriptions and more

Mother's Day is almost here; prepare with one of these last-minute presents.

Mother's Day is just a few short days away -- Sunday, May 12 -- and gift-buying time is down to the wire.

There's no need to panic if you haven't purchased a gift to show her you care just yet, as we have plenty of last-minute items you can snag now to make sure she's thrilled when she wakes up on her special day.

Flowers and jewelry are a given, so we've offered solutions to getting your hands on high-quality options for both that you can buy now for delivery or pick-up to ensure you have something gorgeous in-hand by this weekend.

There's also the rising popularity of giftable experiences or subscriptions that offer a great alternative to more traditional gifts. For example, Tinggly's experience-based boxes can be delivered in a small box with a scannable code that lets your recipient choose their own experience -- or skip that and go straight for an e-voucher.

Shop last-minute Mother's Day gifts ABC News Photo Illustration

And of course, gift cards offer an instant way to send a gift to her inbox, while Amazon Prime remains a boon for last-minute shoppers thanks to incredibly fast shipping times and a smorgasbord of options in every category from houseplants to beauty -- both of which we included below.

Keep scrolling to shop before Mother's Day weekend arrives.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Last-minute jewelry gifts

Very special moms deserve only the best and for many, the best is jewelry. Look for quick shipping times or the option to pick up your order at a local store to make sure you get her gift in a timely manner.

9% off Angara Victorian Style Oval Opal and Diamond Halo Engagement Ring If she's a fan of vintage jewels, you can do no wrong by buying her this stunning Victorian opal ring that offers a touch of diamond shine in the setting to set off the center stone. All of Angara's jewelry is customizable to fit your budget and visual preferences, so click through to select her preferred metal for the band and stone clarity. Angara also offers free express shipping, so order now to receive the jewelry by May 14 -- it might be a couple of days late, but we promise it's worth the wait. $495

$549 Angara Shop Now

9% off Angara V-Bale Pear-Shaped Garnet Solitaire Pendant Sticking with Angara, we also have a gorgeous garnet pendant that is simple, chic and perfect as a piece for everyday wear that she can look down at to remember how loved she is. As another bonus, your Angara jewelry comes with a lifetime warranty and can be cleaned, re-polished, tighted and re-rhodium plated for free. $459

$509 Angara Shop Now

Kay Jewelers Le Vian Pear-Shaped Garnet Stud Earrings 3/4 ct tw Diamonds 14K Strawberry Gold Strawberry gold, garnets and diamonds are a Mother's Day splurge for sure, but it's a gift she can love for a lifetime. Kay offers quick turnaround on shipping, so snag them now to get them this weekend or buy online and choose a store local to you for pickup. $3299 Kay Jewelers Shop Now

33% off Kay Jewelers Lab-Created Emerald & White Lab-Created Sapphire Bracelet Sterling Silver 7.25" For a more affordable but still shiny option, go with a lab-created sapphire and gemstone tennis bracelet. $299.99

$449.99 Kay Jewelers Shop Now

25% off Jared Le Vian Mare Azzurro Natural Multi-Gemstone Ring 1/8 ct tw 14K Vanilla Gold Jared's shipping is a bit slower than the others on this list, but use their store locator to see if you can buy and pick up in-store between now and Sunday to really impress with this unique, multi-jeweled ring set in vanilla gold. $1312.50

$1750 Jared Shop Now

Subscripton and experience gifts

Skip the physical gifts this Sunday and go straight for a subscription service gift to let her enjoy a treat periodically for the next few months to a year.

Vinyl Me Please Vinyl Me Please subscription, three to 12 months If she's a music lover, try a three, six or 12-month subscription to Vinyl Me Please to encourage her to explore her musical tastes and take a moment to sit down and actually listen to the music she loves. VMP offers the highest-quality pressings for impeccable sound quality, and she'll love browsing the liner notes and other unique extras for an immersive experience that lets her reminisce about the pre-streaming days. $128 to $435 Vinyl Me Please Shop Now

15% off Tinggly Tinggly Superwoman Box A Tinggly box offering your recipient the chance to book their own fun experience is a tremendous gift for many reasons: There's no expiration date on using it, it's easy to book online and -- for the mom who already complains of having too much stuff -- there's no muss or fuss to clean up once you're done! The experiences offered can accomodate one to four people and include options like a New York City sunset helicopter ride, driving a Ferrari in Miami, skydiving in Las Vegas or something much more relaxing like a spa day in Seattle. The more than 5800 experiences to choose from are available all over the country so you can spring for something local or go big and plan a trip around it! $254.15

$299 Tinggly Shop Now

30% to 50% off Masterclass Masterclass Subscription Encourage Mom to continue learning and exploring her interests with a Masterclass subscription that offers access to more than 200 classes across 11 categories like Writing, Food & Drink, Art & Design and Music. If you buy now, you'll receive up to 50% off with their Mother's Day special rates. $7 to $10

$10 - $20 Masterclass Shop Now

Bouquets to have delivered this weekend

Skipping flowers for Mother's Day? Don't think about it. Go for a gorgeous arrangement from a quality seller like Urban Stems or 1-800-Flowers.com to brighten her day.

-200% to -123% off Urban Stems The Grower's Choice Peony Urban Stems specializes in gorgeous modern bouquets that are stylish, fresh and long-lasting thanks to their special packaging and a packet of special flower food included. Choose from the single size Grower's Choice Peony arrangement for an elegant gift or go all out and order double or triple that size and you'll receive free shipping (eligible on all orders over $140). As a bonus, use code ABCSTEMS15 to save 15% on your order before May 12. $189 to $270

$85 - $90 Urban Stems Shop Now

17% to 25% off 1-800-Flowers.com Two Dozen Assorted Roses for Mother’s Day If she prefers the classics, try this top-selling rose bouquet that you can add colorful vases and/or chocolate to for a complete package brougth straight to your door for the big day. While you're there, try the $30-per-year Passport option to receive free shipping and other eligible benefits. $44.99 to $69.99

$59.99 - $84.99 1-800-Flowers.com Shop Now

Amazon From You Flowers - One Dozen Rainbow Roses with Glass Vase Opt for this rainbow-colored rose arrangement from Amazon's Choice floral delivery service From You Flowers and, when you order by 2pm on May 9, you'll be guaranteed delivery by May 10. $34.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Prime gifts to shop

If you have an Amazon Prime account, take advantage of the quick shipping times and have something impressive delivered within one to two days. We've selected some classics such as beauty products and candles, but you can also get creative with a new bar cart, money tree or

Amazon Lulu Candles | Jasmine, Oud & Sandalwood | Luxury Scented Soy Jar Candle | Hand Poured in The USA | Highly Scented & Long Lasting (9 Oz.) Candles are always a safe choice, so grab this top seller on Amazon that comes in sophisticated packaging and smells like jasmine, sandalwood and oud. $16.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Tuscany Candle Coconut Colada Premium Satin Wax Soy Blend Candle Prepare her for summer with one of Tuscany's Coconut Colada candles packed with delightful coconut and pineapple smells. $19.57 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon YITAHOME Industrial Bar Carts for The Home If she's been talking about giving the house a facelift, try surprising her with this gorgeous bar cart. Bonus points if she wakes up to it assembled and stocked for Mother's Day mimosas. $67.99

$79.99 Amazon Shop Now

6% off Amazon Juvia's Place The Nubian 3 Corals - Peachy, Shades of 12 Neutrals Eyeshadow Palette For the makeup-loving mama in your life, Juvia's Place makes tremendously blendable, versatile and affordable palettes that are equally easy to create dramatic and everyday-wearable looks. Tack on some of the brand's fantastic liquid blushes and cream bronzers for a full beauty basket gift. $17.83

$19.06 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant and Superfood Fac Sunday Riley is a favorite brand for skincare enthusiasts, and this hydrating oil will make her feel pampered, nourished and luxurious. Gift it alone or with other spa-like products to help a mom relax without leaving the house. $72 Amazon Shop Now

7% off Amazon Costa Farms Money Tree, Easy to Grow Live Indoor Plant You don't have to have a green thumb to keep one of these trees alive, so try gifting it to the mom who wants to add some greenery to the home without dedicating a ton of time to maintenance. $31.59

$33.99 Amazon Shop Now

Gift cards

If you're truly stumped or know she'd rather choose her own gift, grab a gift card from a popular store where you know she'll be happy to spend money.