Amazon Prime Day 2024: Deals on headphones, kitchen gadgets and more starting at 40% off

Amazon's Prime Day is here, with discounts across the board on tech, home, travel deals and more!

If you're looking for all the highest discounted products in one list, we've got you covered.

Starting at 40% off, these deals are ones you won't want to miss. For example, the COLORCORAL cleaning gel for cars is on sale for 42% off, bringing it under $10.

Plus, score major deals on Amazon bestsellers and favorites like PocBuds wireless headphones, which are $25.99.

Continue below to shop!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Shop more Prime Day deals!

Top 40% off picks

53% off Amazon COLORCORAL Cleaning Gel for Car Universal Gel Cleaner Auto Detailing Car Vent Keyboard Cleaning Putty Car Interior Cleaner Dashboard Dust Remover Putty Auto Duster Cleaning Kit 160G $5.59

43% off Amazon Outdoor Pickleballs - X-40 Pickleball Balls - USA Pickleball (USAPA) Approved - Official US Open Ball $129.99

45% off Amazon Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, 14 in 1Multifunctional Food Chopper, Kitchen Vegetable Slicer Dicer Cutter,Veggie Chopper With 8 Blades,Carrot Chopper With Container (Grey) $17.99

61% off Amazon Blink Outdoor 4 — Wireless smart security camera, two-year battery, 1080p HD day and infrared night live view, two-way talk – 3 camera system $99.99

50% off Amazon Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked Android Cell Phone - Smartphone with Wide Angle Lens and 24-Hour Battery - 128 GB – Charcoal $249

46% off Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch, Fitness Tracker, Personalized HR Zones, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Heart Monitor, BIA Sensor for Health Wellness Insights, Big Screen, US Version, Gold $159.99

50% off Amazon Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, Hepa Filter, Anti-Allergen Technology, Swivel Steering, Ideal for Carpet, Stairs, & Bare Floors, with Wide Upholstery & Crevice Tools, Lavender $99.99

48% off Amazon Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds 80hrs Playtime Wireless Charging Case Digital Display Sports Ear buds with Earhook Deep Bass IPX7 Waterproof Over-Ear Earphones for TV Phone Laptop Black $25.99

50% off Amazon Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation – Venetian Bronze $49.99

43% off Amazon Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 2 Ounce $44.73

