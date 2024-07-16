Amazon Prime Day 2024: Deals on Macbooks, AirPods and more

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here and some of the most anticipated items of the event are Apple products.

Right on time for back to school, Amazon is offering deals on Macbooks, AirPods and other great tech discounts for your college student returning to campus in the next few weeks. For example, the Macbook Pro is on sale right now for $TK, or 30% off.

If you have been eyeing new tech products, you may know that Apple rarely offers big deals, so shopping during Prime Day is a great time to make the purchase you have been waiting on at a discount.

We searched Amazon's Apple store for all the best deals. Keep scrolling to check out some of the top deals happening now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Shop more Prime Day deals!

TOP DEALS || SEEN ON TV || 40% OFF OR MORE || BACK-TO-SCHOOL || BOOKS || ESSENTIALS || FASHION & BEAUTY || KITCHEN & HOME || LAPTOPS || TECH || TRAVEL & LUGGAGE || TVs || VACUUMS

Top Apple picks

32% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging $168.99

$249.99 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm $279

$399 Amazon Shop Now

17% off Amazon Apple AirTag $23.99

$29 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling 394.99

$549 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Amazon Apple iPad mini (6th generation) $379.99

$499 Amazon Shop Now

46% off Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case Included, Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone $69

$129 Amazon Shop Now

39% off Amazon Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 hours of Battery Life - Matte Black $119.99

$199.95 Amazon Shop Now