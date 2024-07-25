The Lowe's appliance sale: Shop up to 70% off major appliances

Lowe's is having a sale on appliances.

Right now, find up to 70% off select major appliances, with discounted brands including Whirlpool, LG, Samsung and more.

For example, save over $600 on the LG WashTower Electric Stacked Laundry Center with a washer and dryer and $500 on the LG fingerprint-resistant smart refrigerator.

Plus, find more deals on dishwashers, ranges and microwaves, like $300 off the GE Dry Boost Top Control Built-In Dishwasher.

Check it all out below.

Lowe's appliance deals

Washers and dryers

26% off
Lowe's

Samsung 5.2-cu ft High Efficiency Impeller Smart Top-Load Washer (White) ENERGY STAR

  • $698
  • $949
  • Lowe's
25% off
Lowe's

LG WashTower Electric Stacked Laundry Center with 4.5-cu ft Washer and 7.4-cu ft Dryer

  • $1798
  • $2399
  • Lowe's
28% off
Lowe's

Whirlpool 7-cu ft Electric Dryer (White)

  • $498
  • $699
  • Lowe's
24% off
Lowe's

GE Profile 4.8-cu ft Capacity Carbon Graphite Ventless All-in-One Washer/Dryer Combo ENERGY STAR

  • $2198
  • $2899
  • Lowe's
33% off
Lowe's

Samsung Bespoke 5.3-cu ft Capacity Dark Steel Ventless All-in-One Washer/Dryer Combo with Steam Cycle ENERGY STAR

  • $2198
  • $3299
  • Lowe's
25% off
Lowe's

Samsung 5-cu ft High Efficiency Stackable Steam Cycle Smart Front-Load Washer (Brushed Black) ENERGY STAR

  • $898
  • $1199
  • Lowe's

Refrigerators

20% off
Lowe's

LG 27.8-cu ft 4-Door Smart French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Water and Ice Dispenser (Fingerprint Resistant) ENERGY STAR

  • $1899
  • $2399
  • Lowe's
33% off
Lowe's

GE Profile 27.9-cu ft Smart French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Water and Ice Dispenser and Door within Door (Fingerprint-resistant Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR

  • $2799
  • $4199
  • Lowe's
31% off
Lowe's

GE Garage-ready 21.9-cu ft Top-Freezer Refrigerator (White)

  • $749
  • $1099
  • Lowe's
33% off
Lowe's

Whirlpool 25.2-cu ft French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker and Water dispenser (Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR

  • $1599
  • $2399
  • Lowe's

Dishwashers

36% off
Lowe's

GE Dry Boost 24-in Top Control Built-In Dishwasher With Third Rack (Fingerprint-resistant Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR, 47-dBA Very Quiet (43-50 Db)

  • $569
  • $899
  • Lowe's
35% off
Lowe's

Maytag 24-in Front Control Built-In Dishwasher (Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel), 50-dBA Very Quiet (43-50 Db)

  • $569
  • $879
  • Lowe's
30% off
Lowe's

Whirlpool 24-in Top Control Built-In Dishwasher With Third Rack (Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel), 47-dBA Very Quiet (43-50 Db)

  • $649
  • $929
  • Lowe's

More appliance deals

23% off
Lowe's

Hotpoint 30-in 4 Burners 4.8-cu ft Freestanding Natural Gas Range (White)

  • $499
  • $649
  • Lowe's
31% off
Lowe's

Samsung 30-in Glass Top 5 Burners 6.3-cu ft Self-Cleaning Air Fry Convection Oven Freestanding Smart Electric Range (Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel)

  • $749
  • $1099
  • Lowe's
26% off
Lowe's

Frigidaire 1.8-cu ft 1000-Watt Over-the-Range Microwave (Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel)

  • $279
  • $379
  • Lowe's
19% off
Lowe's

ZLINE KITCHEN & BATH 29.75-in 1.2-cu ft Electronic 1000-Watt Microwave Drawer (Stainless Steel)

  • $1359.96
  • $1699.95
  • Lowe's

