Outdoor must-haves for fall: Products to maintain your home during cooler months

If you're a homeowner, transitioning your outdoor space for fall takes a little bit of forethought and the right products to keep things tidy and ready for use.

Whether you're clearing fallen leaves, protecting your patio furniture or setting up for cozy gatherings around the fire pit, having the right tools and products is essential.

Taking the time to transition your yard properly will not only help preserve your outdoor investments but also allow you to enjoy your space for as long as possible before winter arrives.

Fall weather can be unpredictable, with chilly mornings, breezy afternoons and the occasional rain shower. This mix of conditions means your patio furniture, garden tools, and outdoor spaces need extra attention. By using protective covers, proper storage solutions, and strategic lighting, you can extend the life of your belongings while keeping everything neat and organized.

From fire pits to leaf blowers, we’ve compiled some must-have items to help you prepare your home for the season ahead.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

28% off Walmart Greenworks Leaf Blower Clearing leaves can be tedious, but a good leaf blower makes the job fast and efficient. Opt for cordless models with adjustable speeds for ease of use. $198

15% off Amazon EAST OAK Outdoor Storage Box Store garden tools, cushions, and other outdoor accessories in a weather-resistant storage box to keep them safe from the elements. $84.99

16% off Amazon loriano Patio Furniture Cover Set Shield your outdoor furniture from rain, wind, and debris with durable covers. Look for waterproof materials that also protect from UV damage. $49.99

6% off The Home Depot Solo Stove Bonfire, Stand & Shelter 2.0 Bundle Keep warm during cool evenings with a fire pit. This one from Solo Stove comes with a cover to protect from the elements when not in use. $279.99

The Home Depot Gutter Guard by Gutterglove Keep your gutters clear of leaves and debris to prevent clogs and water damage. $88.98 The Home Depot Shop Now

Ruggable Outdoor Aurelia Forest Green Rug Enhance your patio's comfort and style with a weatherproof outdoor rug that resists mold and mildew. $349 Ruggable Shop Now

The Home Depot ANGELES HOME 18 in. Manual Lawn Aerator Aside from a leaf blower, having the right tools for fall lawn care is essential. Aerators help keep your lawn healthy as the seasons change. Investing in a quality aerator like this can ensure your lawn gets the nutrients and water needed to thrive even through the colder months. $114.70 The Home Depot Shop Now