Outdoor must-haves for fall: Products to maintain your home during cooler months

If you're a homeowner, transitioning your outdoor space for fall takes a little bit of forethought and the right products to keep things tidy and ready for use.

Whether you're clearing fallen leaves, protecting your patio furniture or setting up for cozy gatherings around the fire pit, having the right tools and products is essential.

Taking the time to transition your yard properly will not only help preserve your outdoor investments but also allow you to enjoy your space for as long as possible before winter arrives.

Fall weather can be unpredictable, with chilly mornings, breezy afternoons and the occasional rain shower. This mix of conditions means your patio furniture, garden tools, and outdoor spaces need extra attention. By using protective covers, proper storage solutions, and strategic lighting, you can extend the life of your belongings while keeping everything neat and organized.

From fire pits to leaf blowers, we’ve compiled some must-have items to help you prepare your home for the season ahead.

Greenworks Leaf Blower

Clearing leaves can be tedious, but a good leaf blower makes the job fast and efficient. Opt for cordless models with adjustable speeds for ease of use.

EAST OAK Outdoor Storage Box

Store garden tools, cushions, and other outdoor accessories in a weather-resistant storage box to keep them safe from the elements.

loriano Patio Furniture Cover Set

Shield your outdoor furniture from rain, wind, and debris with durable covers. Look for waterproof materials that also protect from UV damage.

Solo Stove Bonfire, Stand & Shelter 2.0 Bundle

Keep warm during cool evenings with a fire pit. This one from Solo Stove comes with a cover to protect from the elements when not in use.

Gutter Guard by Gutterglove

Keep your gutters clear of leaves and debris to prevent clogs and water damage.

Outdoor Aurelia Forest Green Rug

Enhance your patio's comfort and style with a weatherproof outdoor rug that resists mold and mildew.

ANGELES HOME 18 in. Manual Lawn Aerator

Aside from a leaf blower, having the right tools for fall lawn care is essential. Aerators help keep your lawn healthy as the seasons change. Investing in a quality aerator like this can ensure your lawn gets the nutrients and water needed to thrive even through the colder months.

Cuisinart Tabletop Patio Heater

Extend your outdoor time by staying warm with a compact propane heater, perfect for small patios or seating areas. Look for safety features like a tilt switch and burner screen for added protection.

