Apple's back-to-school sale is now live

Apple is getting a head start on their back-to-school offerings: Now through Sept. 30, students heading to college, their parents, and all educators qualify for a gift card up to $150 and 20% off AppleCare -- in addition to other educational discounts -- when they purchase a Mac or iPad, including the all-new iPad Air and the new MacBook Air.

The iPad Air comes with everything users have come to know and love about the iPad, now with a thinner and lighter design than previously seen. A handy comparison guide can help you choose which model is right for you, a helpful feature you can use to shop for any Apple products on-site.

Shop Apple's back-to-school deals now ABC News Photo Illustration, Apple

In addition to comparing models online, Apple has also launched new bookable sessions that take place in 30-minute blocks where you meet one-on-one with an expert who can listen to what you need and want in a new phone, computer or tablet and then help you learn about Apple education savings and more before you choose which product to take home. Click here to select a store in your area and an appointment time.

Browse the latest Apple products below, from the iPhone 15 Plus to the new MacBook Air.

Apple iPhone 15 / 15 Plus Choose from the standard iPhone 15's 6.1-inch model or the 6.7-inch display of the 15 Plus. It comes in five color options and 128GB, 256 GB or 512GB storage options. $799 to $1099 Apple Shop Now

Apple MacBook Air Choose from three levels of storage and add a personal touch by selecting your preferred colorway of Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray or Silver. $999 to $1399 Apple Shop Now