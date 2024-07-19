Shop the best luggage trackers and tags for travel

Check out these top-rated luggage trackers before booking your next trip.

While traveling can be exciting, it can also be stressful, and worrying about lost luggage or baggage is one additional strain most people would rather not deal with.

In 2023, U.S. airlines mishandled over two million bags, according to an Air Travel Consumer Report released in February from the Department of Transportation.

Amongst many other travel woes, this massive inconvenience has prompted the ongoing rise of personal tracking device purchases.

What is a luggage tracker?

Luggage trackers or tags can attach to suitcases, bags, wallets and more to allow users to track real-time locations of their belongings usually through a mobile app.

These trackers can help to reduce travel anxiety, and also are idea for ensuring your luggage doesn't get misplaced or lost.

Common features include bluetooth capabilities, GPS tracking and most also include an option to enable alerts to monitor when your luggage has moved or arrived at your destination.

How do you use a luggage tracker?

Trackers can be simply attached or placed inside of your luggage. Most also have a corresponding app that can be downloaded on a smartphone. Once the tracker is paired, make sure it's connected to your device before checking it with an airline.

While in transit, your luggage's whereabouts can be monitored from your smartphone's app, and you'll begin receiving real-time notifications about when it's been moved.

What to look for when buying a luggage tracker

There are several important factors to consider when deciding which luggage tracker to buy.

One of the most important elements to consider when deciding which tracker is best for you is to look at its GPS and bluetooth strength — ensuring there is accurate location tracking.

Other factors to consider include the tracker's resistance to water as well as size and weight. Look for options that are durable and compact.

It's also paramount to make sure the tracker is compatible with your smartphone operating system (Android, iOS, etc.).

Another important note is to check if the tracker will require a subscription to use premium features.

One more aspect is battery type as some trackers require periodic recharging.

What are the different types of luggage trackers?

There are a variety of different luggage trackers including ones that are strictly run off GPS, bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Additionally, some trackers are connected to cellular networks.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Best overall luggage tracker

17% off Amazon Apple AirTag While AirTags aren't specifically designed for just luggages, they have continued to be a popular choice amongst iOS users. You can keep track of your belongings by connecting to your iPhone or IPad with a simple one-tap setup. There are also built-in speakers to help find misplaced items as well as Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology. $23.99

$29 Amazon Shop Now

Best luggage tracker for Android users

33% off Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy SmartTag2 This pick is popular amongst Android users for its GPS locator tracking capabilities, sleek design and water/dust resistance. $19.99

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best budget luggage tracker

29% off Amazon eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Link This top-rated tracker works with the Apple Find My app, free "left behind" alerts, silent mode, water resistance and more. Plus, it's under $20! $13.99

$19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best versatile tracker

Amazon Tile Pro 1-Pack. Powerful Bluetooth Tracker With over 13,000 reviews, this popular tracker is one of the most versatile — offering iOS and Android compatibilities. The Tile App has a powerful bluetooth tracker with up to 400ft range. $34.88 Amazon Shop Now

