Amazon Prime 2024: Save big on laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP and more

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and loaded up the great deals on laptops.

This year's sales event runs from July 16-17, and top tech retailers have rolled out savings on MacBooks, Chromebooks, gaming laptops and more.

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your current laptop or invest in a totally new system — at a fraction of the usual costs. You can also get a head start on back to school shopping.

Deals featured include everything from up to 20% off on Apple MacBook Air Laptops to additional slashed prices on top-rated offerings from Lenovo, Dell, HP and several others.

Keep scrolling to see and shop some of the best laptop deals of the season.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Shop more Prime Day deals

TOP DEALS || SEEN ON TV || 40% OFF OR MORE || APPLE || BACK-TO-SCHOOL || BOOKS || ESSENTIALS || FASHION & BEAUTY || KITCHEN & HOME || TECH || TRAVEL & LUGGAGE || TVs || VACUUMS

Amazon Prime Day 2024 laptop deals

20% off Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $799

$999 Amazon Shop Now

14% off Amazon Dell Latitude 3000 3330 13.3" Touchscreen Convertible 2 in 1 Notebook $699.72

$819.67 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9 11” 128GB WiFi 7 Android AI Tablet $674.99

$799.99 Amazon Shop Now

8% off Amazon Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Business Laptop $749

$819 Amazon Shop Now

9% off Amazon HP 17 Laptop, 17.3" HD+ Touchscreen $855.40

$941.99 Amazon Shop Now

19% off Amazon HP Elite x360 830 G10 13.3" Convertible 2 in 1 Notebook $1319

$1639 Amazon Shop Now

12% off Amazon Acer Swift Go Intel Evo Thin & Light Premium Laptop 14 $507

$579.99 Amazon Shop Now

51% off Amazon Naclud Laptop, 8GB DDR4 256GB SSD Notebook $279.99

$576.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon HP 14 Laptop $237.80

$299 Amazon Shop Now