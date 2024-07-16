Amazon Prime 2024: Save big on laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP and more

Check out top-rated Amazon Prime Day deals on laptops.

ByJacqueline Laurean Yates
July 16, 2024, 7:03 AM

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and loaded up the great deals on laptops.

This year's sales event runs from July 16-17, and top tech retailers have rolled out savings on MacBooks, Chromebooks, gaming laptops and more.

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your current laptop or invest in a totally new system — at a fraction of the usual costs. You can also get a head start on back to school shopping.

Deals featured include everything from up to 20% off on Apple MacBook Air Laptops to additional slashed prices on top-rated offerings from Lenovo, Dell, HP and several others.

Keep scrolling to see and shop some of the best laptop deals of the season.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 laptop deals

20% off
Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip

  • $799
  • $999
  • Amazon
14% off
Amazon

Dell Latitude 3000 3330 13.3" Touchscreen Convertible 2 in 1 Notebook

  • $699.72
  • $819.67
  • Amazon
15% off
Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9 11” 128GB WiFi 7 Android AI Tablet

  • $674.99
  • $799.99
  • Amazon
8% off
Amazon

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Business Laptop

  • $749
  • $819
  • Amazon
9% off
Amazon

HP 17 Laptop, 17.3" HD+ Touchscreen

  • $855.40
  • $941.99
  • Amazon
19% off
Amazon

HP Elite x360 830 G10 13.3" Convertible 2 in 1 Notebook

  • $1319
  • $1639
  • Amazon
12% off
Amazon

Acer Swift Go Intel Evo Thin & Light Premium Laptop 14

  • $507
  • $579.99
  • Amazon
51% off
Amazon

Naclud Laptop, 8GB DDR4 256GB SSD Notebook

  • $279.99
  • $576.99
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

HP 14 Laptop

  • $237.80
  • $299
  • Amazon
5% off
Lenova

Lenovo - 300W Gen 3-2-in-1 Educational Computer

  • $179
  • $189
  • Amazon

