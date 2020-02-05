Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade celebrates Super Bowl win in Kansas City The parade will last an hour and a half and finish with a victory rally.

The Chiefs are back in Kansas City with some shiny new hardware and to celebrate their first NFL title in 50 years, the team will celebrate with fans in a sea of red for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

The two-mile parade route starts on Grand Boulevard at Sixth Street and heads southwest to finish at Union Station.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Robert Deutsch/USA Today via Reuters

The victory rally will start just after the parade concludes and the team will take the stage in front of Union Station.

For updated information on transit, public safety, and other news about the parade, the city created sign-ups for fans to receive notifications from ALERTKC by texting “CHIEFSPARADE” to 888-777.