Kansas City fireworks light up weather map after Chiefs' Super Bowl win NWS Kansas City shared a GIF of the sky-high celebrations on Twitter.

Kansas City erupted in fireworks after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win Sunday night, so much so that the National Weather Service radar detected the sky-high celebrations.

From 8:41 p.m. until 9:29 p.m. local time, NWS Kansas City radar captured multiple bursts from fireworks filling the sky after the Chiefs' first franchise NFL Championship in 50 years.

The weather service tweeted a GIF of the excitement late Sunday night as festivities hit their post-game peak.

Kansas City fans proudly shared and retweeted the colorful radar imagery more than 2,400 times.

The Chiefs will bring the coveted Lombardi trophy home to Kansas City for a champions parade on Wednesday Feb. 5 at 11:30 a.m., the city announced on Twitter.

For more information and updates, fans and residents can text a special alert line to get updates or visit the city's official social media pages.