Ivanka Trump says it's 'ridiculous' that Serena Williams is being 'penalized' for her pregnancy

May 25, 2018, 2:58 PM ET
PHOTO: Ivanka Trump speaks during a town hall discussion in Derry, N.H., April 17, 2018. Serena Williams during a training session ahead of the French Open, May 24, 2018 in Paris.Getty Images
Ivanka Trump speaks during a town hall discussion in Derry, N.H., April 17, 2018. Serena Williams during a training session ahead of the French Open, May 24, 2018 in Paris.

Ivanka Trump is not happy about the way Serena Williams was treated in the lead up to the French Open.

The First Daughter came to the defense of the tennis star on social media on Thursday, writing that it was "ridiculous" that Williams was unseeded from the tennis tournament after having taken time off from the game to give birth to her daughter.

PHOTO: Ivanka Trump attends the opening ceremony of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.Sebastian Scheiner/AP
Ivanka Trump attends the opening ceremony of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.

"This is ridiculous," Trump wrote in a tweet Thursday. "@SerenaWilliams is a formidable athlete (best ever!) and loving new mother. No person should ever be penalized professionally for having a child! The #WTA should change this rule immediately. #FrenchOpen."

Without being seeded, Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner who has won the French Open three times, could face highly-ranked opponents in the early rounds of the tournament.

She returned to the World Tennis Association tour in March after giving birth to her daughter, and has won twice and lost twice.

(MORE: Serena Williams not seeded in French Open after taking break for maternity leave)

Williams has not commented publicly about the seeding situation, but she hasn't been laying low in recent weeks, either.

Last weekend, she was in England and attended the royal wedding - as she is a friend of the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

