Jannik Sinner tops Taylor Fritz in US Open men's final

Italian Jannik Sinner defeated American Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday.

It was the first time Sinner, the world's No. 1, has won the title, and the first time an Italian man has won the U.S. Open.

Sinner defeated the California native in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. This was the first time either player made it to the finals of the U.S. Open.

Sunday's win is also Sinner's second Grand Slam title this year after winning the Australian Open in January.

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, Sept. 8, 2024. Seth Wenig/AP

Sinner's road to victory had been marred by a doping scandal that resulted in points and prize money deductions rather than a ban. It was disclosed late this summer that Sinner had tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol, which he claims he encountered after his fitness trainer treated an injury on Sinner's physiotherapist, who later worked on the player, leading to the trace amount in a test result.

The revelation all but cast a cloud over a banner year in which he won five singles titles, including the first Grand Slam title of the year.

Despite playing in front of Fritz's home country crowd, Sinner found support from fans who flocked to see the final in the most well-attended U.S. Open in history. According to the United States Tennis Association, more than one million people attended the U.S. Open throughout its three-week run.

The audience was also peppered with celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Olympian Noah Lyles, Martha Stewart and Bad Bunny.

For Fritz, Sunday's tournament came on the heels of an all-American semifinal on Friday, where he beat American Frances Tiafoe. Fritz walked on court to Sunday's final as the first American man to see a Grand Slam final since Wimbledon 2009, where Andy Roddick competed. Roddick was also the last American man to win the U.S. Open title in 2003.