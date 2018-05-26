Jason Seaman released from hospital, praised for actions during shooting

The ex-college football player turned high school teacher who played hero during a school shooting Friday in Indiana has been released from the hospital.?

Jason Seaman was released from an Indianapolis hospital a day after helping stop the shooter who had opened fire at Noblesville West Middle School on Friday morning. Seaman, a former defensive lineman at Southern Illinois, underwent surgery after he was shot three times -- in his abdomen, hip and forearm.?

U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks confirmed that Seaman was out of the hospital and said she had met with him Saturday at the school, which is located in suburban Indianapolis.?

Brooks praised Seaman as well as the many other heroes who kept the shooting from being worse; one other person, student Ella Whistler, was shot.?Her family said late Friday night that she's hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Students and parents said Seaman, a science teacher who also coaches football and track, helped stop the shooter, who pulled out a gun and opened fire while a seventh-grade class was taking a test.

Seaman was praised for his actions.?President Donald Trump posted a tweet Saturday saying: "Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana, for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world!''

Seaman had released a statement Friday evening confirming he was injured and thanking first responders.

"First of all, thank you to the first responders from Noblesville and Fishers for their immediate action and care," he said. "I want to let everyone know that I was injured but am doing great. To all students, you are all wonderful and I thank you for your support. You are the reason I teach."

