Key moments from Day 15 of the Olympic Games

Here's what you missed from Day 15 of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Each day, ABC News will give you a roundup of key Olympic moments from the day's events in Tokyo, happening 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. After a 12-month delay, the unprecedented 2020 Summer Olympics is taking place without fans or spectators and under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Allyson Felix becomes most decorated American track athlete of all time

Allyson Felix won her 11th medal in the women’s 4x400m relay and has now become the most decorated American track and field athlete of all time, surpassing Carl Lewis' record of 10 medals. Felix and an all-star cast of Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu blazed past the competition to win the gold in the 4x400m relay.

The 35-year-old sprinter won her 10th and 11th medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, taking the bronze in the individual 400m.

US men’s basketball wins 4th straight gold

The U.S. men’s basketball team defeated France 87-82 to bring home the gold medal for the fourth straight Olympics. The effort was led by Kevin Durant who had 29 points and secured his third gold medal, which tied Carmelo Anthony for the most gold in men's basketball. This is now Team USA’s 16th gold medal in basketball since 1936.

US women’s water polo wins gold

The U.S. women’s water polo team handily defeated Spain 14-5 to bring home the gold medal. Team USA's women have now won gold in three consecutive Olympic Games.

COVID-19 cases at Olympics rise to 409, Tokyo continues reporting record number of cases

There were 22 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, all among personnel, contractors or media. The total now stands at 409, according to data released by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

The surrounding city of Tokyo reported 4,566 new cases on Saturday, a new record for the third straight day. The seven-day average increased by 133.3%, according to data from the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Nelly Korda takes home gold in golf

U.S. golfer Nelly Korda took home the gold with a one-shot victory, completing a U.S. sweep of stroke play in the Olympic Games. Xander Schauffele secured the gold for the men’s division last week.

More scenes from today's action:

Catch up on the best moments from the previous days' events

For more Olympics coverage, see: https://abcnews.go.com/Sports/Olympics