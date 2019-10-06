Transcript for David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic

Good Monday morning everyone thanks for joining us we can begin with breaking news former Major League Baseball star David Ortiz has been shot at a nightclub in the Dominican or. The Red Sox legend is out of surgery at this hour police say he was and bush the shot in the back now the search is on for answers ask the why. Red Sox legend David Ortiz shot but this morning recovering from the attack caught on camera. So wind suspect. You. Walking outside the restaurant and basically just so we'll just show that witnesses say the gunman jumped up from motorcycle walked into the Dominican Republic nightclub and shot Ortiz him point blank range in the back. The bullet exit it through systemic. Three with prettier show of people in the club scattering for safety. ABC news is not showing the moment or teeth is shot police say the government was captured and beaten by an angry crowd. Before boarding to surgery a local reporter says Ortiz told emergency room doctors quote please don't let me die. I'm a good man. This as the grim video appears mr. Ortiz just hours before the shooting in the capital city of Santo Domingo. With a 43 year old was born. Big Papi as he's affectionately known plea for the Red Sox were fourteen of his twenty seasons in the major leagues. He with a ten time all story in a three time World Series champion. This morning his former teammate Pedro Martinez tweeted this picture of the two writing can't wait to hear her voice my thoughts and prayers are with few see you soon. The motive for the attack remains unclear but police said overnight. They've ruled out robbery. Again Ortiz is out of surgery he's in stable condition this morning and is expected to be OK his father stayed overnight that pick poppy will be around for a long time.

