Canon has chosen to go down the crowdfunding route with one of its more novel offerings: A diminutive device that the company describes as a “clippable, go anywhere camera.”

A prototype of the brightly colored IVY REC first appeared at the CP+ camera show in Japan in March 2019. Here’s what we know about it so far.

The IVY REC is being touted as a fun, easy-to-use, robust camera that comes with a built-in carabiner for easy access and convenient transportation.

The pocket-sized device features a 13-megapixel, one-third-inch CMOS sensor, full HD video at 1080p up to 60fps, and Bluetooth and wireless connectivity for transferring all of your captured content. It’s also waterproof to a depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes.

On the back of the IVY REC you’ll find a single dial with five basic settings. And that’s all.

Simplicity

Yes, it’s a simple contraption, and it’s supposed to be that way. The basic design means there’s no display either, so you’ll have to use the clip as the viewfinder. Yes, that rather large hole that you can stick your finger through is what you use to frame the shot. In that case, don’t expect perfectly framed shots.

If you really must see precisely what’s hitting the camera’s sensor when you point the lens at something (oh yes, it has a lens!), you’ll be able to view the scene on the companion CanonMini Cam app, which offers a live preview on your smartphone.

The landing page for Canon’s Indiegogo campaign currently asks that you sign up to receive updates on the IVY REC — in other words, it’ll let you know when the campaign actually gets underway.

When it does, early-bird backers will be offered 30% off the retail price. Sorry, we can’t tell you how much this amounts to as Canon is yet to reveal the price of the IVY REC.

Finally, if you’re scratching your head wondering why a massive company like Canon has decided to seek funds via a site like Indiegogo rather than pay for the camera’s development with its own cash, let’s just say that it probably has a lot to do with the niche design, with Canon using crowdfunding as a way to gauge the level of interest in the somewhat unusual product.

