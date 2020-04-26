Amid pandemic, country lacks national leadership: Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the country is suffering from a lack of national leadership, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."

"Like every state in the country ,George, we are suffering from one important thing, and that is a lack of national strategy," Klobuchar said Sunday. "You know, we can tune out this president's rants about chugging bleach, but we can't turn out the fact that we have a lack of protective equipment, that we do not have enough testing."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz started re-opening the state last week and Klobuchar said she supports his leadership.

"I support what our governor is doing. He's been very careful and listening to the doctors and the scientists," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar, whose name has been circulated as a possible vice president pick for the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, said at a 'Women for Biden' event this week that despite the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats need to continue campaigning.

“I think that we don't quite know what campaigning will look like either at the convention, or in the fall and we just pray to God that this virus will be lessened and that we'll be able to go -- not back to normal -- but at least be able to get out more and maybe we'll be able to do that," she said. "But for now we know that's not safe. And so we can't wait until the fall to figure out what's happening. And we've got a campaign now.”

Along with her duties on Capitol Hill, she's been actively campaigning for Biden.

"And I think that story to me is all about you, but it's also about what we need in this country right now. We need competence to run this in a big way and get that money out, but we also need a president, that's able to lead and to, even if it's virtually, hold people's hands, and we're not seeing that right now in the White House,” Klobuchar said at an event last week.

