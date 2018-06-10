This is a rush transcript and will be updated.

BOB WOODRUFF, JOURNALIST, ABC NEWS: Good morning, George. Well, the mood is -- is pretty good right now. There are some doubters out here, that is true. But as you heard from those young people with Martha, most told me they are excited that this summit is taking place. No dangerous downside, they say. They have been living with this conflict for 65 years.

They all admit Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump are equally unpredictable but they do not believe that shaking hands and talking in Singapore could make it any worse, probably better. So last night we took to the streets here in Seoul where a few hundred people marched in the rain right in front of the U.S. embassy and this is what they want.

First, they want the Korean war to be declared over. It ended in 1953 but not officially, no peace agreement. What they want is a signed treaty. Second, they want North Korea to denuclearize, to dismantle all of its nukes, not just the long range missiles that could reach the U.S., all of it, including those that could hit South Korea, Japan and any other country in the region. And no one wants a resolution more than South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, who’s worked hard to bring Trump and Kim together.

But we have to remember that Korean cultures have more patience than ours. People here in Seoul don’t expect a quick solution. This summit, they believe, is the beginning of something that they just never expected. George.

STEPHPANOPOULOS: OK, Bob. We’ll come back to you later this week. John, I want to pick up on a point that Bob made right at the end there. We’ve talked a lot about Kim Jong-un, we’ve talked a lot about Donald Trump. Moon Jae-in really drove this process.

JONATHAN CHENG, SEOUL BUREAUE CHIEF, WALL STREET JOURNAL: Yes, that’s right. I mean, he was elected, came into office last year in May and think about the context back then. We were having missile tests from the North Koreans, you had fire and fury just a couple of weeks later. That was really the -- the context in which he came to office in South Korea. And now, he’s been pushing for and advocating dialogue with North Korea for a long time.

But that was a tough sell back in that environment because it didn’t look like -- like talks were anywhere near (ph) --

STEPHANOPOULOS: And how much of it was fear and fear on two different fronts? Fear that President Trump would take military action if it came to it (ph) but also the fear that he had talked about at times, of pulling U.S. troops out?

CHENG: Right. Well I think certainly around August, September of last year, if you can bring yourself back then, I think there was genuine concern in Seoul, in South Korea that there might be some sort of military option. We saw that even early this year with the talk of a bloody nose. And throughout the campaign and even coming into his presidency, Donald Trump has talked a lot about why do we have all of these 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea anyways, what do we need all this for.

And so he managed to, I think, concern people on the left who don’t want a war and people on the right who don’t want the U.S. presence to be gone either. And so I think what Donald Trump has done with a lot of his rhetoric is he’s really concerned people on both ends of the political spectrum. And really what you had to see with Moon last year was him moving to the center to talk.

Look, we need to be tough on North Korea. But when we saw Kim Jong-un earlier this year in his New Year’s address say I might be open to talks, then Moon Jae-in at that point was able to snap into action and really go back to, I think, what was his natural position. Which is let’s get talks going.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And Martha, it also focused the minds, as if they needed any more focusing, of the United States military leaders in -- on the Korean Peninsula.

RADDATZ: And boy, you saw those -- those images. And I remember so well going to those exercises, being up in that fighter jet, listening to the U.S. military and how serious this was, how deadly serious this was. They were holding secret meetings all the time, updating plans, what would happen if North Korea responded if we -- if we attacked first, if we had to attack first, if the -- if the U.S. felt threatened.

And you heard Donald Trump talk about that a lot, if they -- if they aimed missiles at Guam, remember that.

They were planning for this, and if something happened, they knew that the U.S., not just South Korea, the U.S. would take a lot of casualties right away.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And they wanted to do everything they could to avoid that. On the opposite side, Jonathan, you know, we’ve seen such prosperity across South Korea in Seoul.

How much of an impact does that have? I mean there’s so -- it’s so hard to know, do you think that any of that bleeds through to North Koreans? Do they know what’s going on in South Korea?

CHENG: Well we do know that increasingly, because of the power of technology with the USB thumb drives, with the Internet, with even cellular telephone communication over the boarder with -- with people in China, that they are increasingly aware of what life is like in South Korea.

And that really forces a stark choice, I mean King Jong-un -- part of what comes part and parcel with these talks is the possibility of opening up, and that’s a real question that you don’t see addressed so much, which is can the North Korean system as it currently exists, could it absorb the influx of information, even more (inaudible) --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Could the regime survive that kind of absorption?

CHENG: That’s right.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And -- and unification, is that -- is that something even worth talking about as if it -- or is it just such a far -- so far into the future that it’s not -- it’s not conceivable?

CHENG: Well in both Koreas you hear unification talked about as the ultimate goal, and you hear that under conservative and liberal presidencies in South Korea. But increasingly there’s a sense that it’s more lip service than anything.

You have a generation now that once Moon Jae-in’s generation, you know, passes out of power here, you’re going to have people who truly have no recollection whatsoever of what a unified Korea is like.

RADDATZ: I asked some of those kids who I talked to tell me about what your parents have told you about the war, tell me what your grandparents and they all said you know in that way that my grandmother said this and that, but he’s exactly right.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Ancient history.

RADDATZ: Just ancient history to them.

