1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Cincinnati: Police

One person has died, and five others were injured Friday evening after a shooting involving juveniles in Cincinnati, Ohio, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m., according to Police Chief Teresa Theetge of the Cincinnati Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the rest were transported to local area hospitals. Some of the victims are juveniles, but their ages are not yet known, police said.

