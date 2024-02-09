11-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Florida school: Sheriff's office

Authorities said he allegedly admitted to wanting to kill another student.

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school and wanted to kill another student, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

He has been charged with possession and concealing a firearm on school property and sending a written threat to kill, according to an arrest and booking report.

Three students reported to a teacher that the 11-year-old was in possession of a handgun at school after he was seen in the bathroom showing them the gun, "racking the slide and waving it around," according to the report.

ABC News will not be naming the students as they are minors.

After the school administration searched his belongings, it was discovered that he was in possession of a firearm. Upon searching his phone, a text was found indicating that he wanted to kill another student.

The 11-year-old, who allegedly admitted to wanting to kill another student, "was matter of fact and showed no remorse or emotion for his actions or wanting to kill [another student]," according to the report.

The 11-year-old also showed the gun on a school bus, authorities said.

A police car is shown in front of Beauclerc Elementary School in Jacksonville, Fla., after an 11-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school. WJXX

This incident comes a year after a 6-year-old student in Newport News, Virginia, shot their teacher during class after bringing a gun to school. The teacher sustained a gunshot wound through her hand and into her chest.

The child's mother, Deja Taylor, was sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to using marijuana while in possession of a firearm and making a false statement about her drug use during the purchase of the firearm, both felonies.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Crumbley -- the mother of a Michigan school shooter who killed four of his classmates and injured seven others -- was found guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the shooting. Crumbley and her husband, James Crumbley, had purchased their son the gun used in the shooting and prosecutors argued the gun was accessible to the shooter.

James Crumbley will have a separate trial in March.