110 million on alert for severe, dangerous weather over holiday weekend

On Saturday, more than 66 million Americans are on alert for dangerous heat.

Between the damaging storm threat from the Midwest to the East and dangerous heat in the West and South, more than 110 million Americans are on alert for dangerous weather over the holiday weekend.

Temperatures in the West will reach the 100s in many locations and even the 110s in places like Redding, California, and Fresno, California, along with Phoenix, Arizona. A whopping 116 degrees is expected in Palm Springs.

A construction worker drinks to cool down on a hot day in Austin, Texas, on June 27, 2023. In the South, oppressive temperatures are expected to continue through Sunday in southern Texas and places along the Gulf of Mexico. Out West, an arid heat will take hold. Matthew Busch/The New York Times via Redux

In the South, heat index temperatures (how temperatures feel) will range from 105 to 115 degrees on Saturday in at least 8 southern states from Texas to Georgia. The entire state of Mississippi is under an excessive heat warning.

On Saturday, the highest risk area is centered over St. Louis, Louisville and Indianapolis stretching across portions of I-70, I-55, I-65 and I-64.

More than 50 million Americans are in the storm zone this holiday weekend. From Missouri to the East Coast, Americans will need to stay alert for storms with damaging winds along with chances for large hail and a few tornadoes.

On Sunday, the threat for damaging wind and large hail will extend from Tennessee to New Jersey.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot through the July 4th holiday.

Fifteen states remain under air quality alerts on Saturday. Overall, the smoke in America is weakening but those with asthma and other respiratory issues should continue to use caution, health officials warn.

Health officials say its important to remember to reduce outdoor exertion and listen to your body – sitting in the shade with plenty of adequate hydration is of the utmost importance if you’re outside. Better yet, stay indoors with air conditioning.