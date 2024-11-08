12 students charged in hate crime assault at Salisbury University in Maryland

Police believe the students targeted the man because of his sexual orientation.

Twelve students from Salisbury University in Maryland have been charged with a hate crime for allegedly attacking a man because of his sexual orientation on Oct. 15, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police believe that a group of college-age men used a social media account to lure the victim to an off-campus apartment complex, where the alleged assault occurred.

When the victim arrived at the address that he was given, and went inside, the suspects surrounded him and forced him to sit in a chair.

Once seated, the man was "kicked, punched, and spit on while the men called the victim derogatory names," according to a statement from the Salisbury Police Department.

The victim told detectives that he attempted to leave the residence several times but was pushed to the floor, preventing him from escaping.

When he was able to leave, the victim left and sought medical attention. In addition to bruising throughout his body, he learned that he had suffered a broken rib, according to the police department's statement.

The victim was targeted due to his sexual orientation, according to an investigation held by the department.

The police investigation into the incident included a review of video recordings that had been taken on a cellphone during the assault.

Images released Nov. 7, 2024, by the Salisbury Police Department in Maryland of suspects in a hate crime at linked to Salisbury University. The individuals are suspected of luring a man to an off-campus residence on Oct. 15 and assaulting him because of his sexual orientation. The Salisbury Police Department

Seven were originally identified after the victim came forward to report the crime on Oct. 31: Bennan Aird, 18 years old; Ryder Baker, 20; Riley Brister, 20; Cruz Cespedes, 19; Dylan Earp, 20; Elijah Johnson, 19; and Zachary Leinemann, 18.

Another five individuals were identified and charged Thursday: Patrick Gutierrez, 19; Cameron Guy, 18; Jacob Howard, 19; Dylan Pietuszka, 20; and Eric Sinclair, 21.

All 12 have been linked to a fraternity at Salisbury University.

In addition to the hate crime charges, the 12 students have been charged with assault first degree, false imprisonment and reckless endangerment.