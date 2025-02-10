13-year-old boy accused of 11 break-ins targeting young girls

"This is the worst nightmare for any parent," the sheriff said.

The teen was allegedly involved in nine break-ins in Pontiac and two in Detroit, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

On Feb. 4, the suspect -- who was wearing a ski mask and was armed with a knife -- choked a sleeping 10-year-old girl, according to the sheriff's office. The girl screamed, and then her mom saw the suspect run down the stairs and out of the house, the sheriff's office said.

"This is the worst nightmare for any parent -- that somebody might be trying to climb in through a window to get after their kids, especially a young teenage girl," Bouchard said at a news conference.

There were few physical injuries, but Bouchard stressed the immense "emotional trauma" of being targeted in bed.

The break-ins began two years ago and the teen was arrested on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect allegedly looked for unlocked windows and had a knife during several incidents, he said.

Charges are not yet clear. The 13-year-old's parent has been cooperative, Bouchard said.

The teenager is in custody and is set to appear in court on Feb. 21, according to the sheriff's office.