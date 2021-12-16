13-year-old Nyssa Brown is city's only missing person left in wake of tornadoes

"One missing is one too many and we need your help."

Of the 244 people reported missing in Bowling Green, Kentucky, after the deadly tornadoes, officials have now accounted for all except one.

Nyssa Brown, 13, still remains missing, Bowling Green fire chief Justin Brooks said at a Wednesday news conference.

"This isn’t just another missing person, but rather this is our 13-year old girl," Brooks said as the police chief held up a photo of the teenager.

"One missing is one too many and we need your help," Brooks said.

"The search has been extensive," Brooks said.

He said crews are now expanding the search and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Six members of Nyssa's family did not survive the storm, according to ABC Bowling Green affiliate WBKO.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.