140,000 without power as storms rip through Michigan

Nearly 140,000 customers in Michigan are without power this morning after storms hit the Detroit area Saturday night.

Poweroutage.us reports 138,990 customers in the state lack power.

Ferocious storms whipped through the Detroit metro area and led to a tornado watch for other areas including Armada, ABC News affiliate, WXYZ reported.

In the storm's wake, trees, houses and businesses sustained major damage.

"It appears there might have been a tornado, we have to wait for officials to make that determination, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel told WXYZ. "There's a substantial amount of damage to businesses, houses, power lines down."

The Detroit Police Department issued an alert for area residents, cautioning them roadways are flooded and not to drive through standing water.

The storm comes amid a tumultuous weather season in the United States as wildfires and drought ravage the West, and unprecedented rainfall and floods plague the Northeast as well as other areas of the country.

Wildfllife is also feeling the effects of the severe weather. Baby birds have been jumping out of their nests to escape the heat and falling to the ground, on the West Coast. A bear and her cubs jumped into a home's pool to cool off from the recent scorching temperatures in the Pacific Northwest.

ABC News' Ben Stein and Will McDuffie contributed to this report.