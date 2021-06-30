Bear and cubs cool off in backyard pool amid heat wave

With temperatures soaring in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, this mama bear and her two cubs decided to cool off with a dip in someone’s backyard pool.
1:23 | 06/30/21

