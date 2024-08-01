At least 17 children have died in hot cars across the U.S. so far this year.

2 baby boys die in hot cars in separate states on same day

A 6-month-old boy has died after being left in a hot car in Arizona, authorities said.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities in Cordes Lakes received a report of a baby that was left in a car and believed to be dead, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and medical teams responded to the scene and confirmed the baby's death, authorities said.

Cordes Lakes -- which is about 65 miles north of Phoenix -- reached 98 degrees on Tuesday.

Further details surrounding the circumstances of the boy's death were not released.

On the same day as the Arizona fatality, another 6-month-old boy died after being left in a hot car in Louisiana, authorities said. When the parent went to pick up the baby from day care after work, they realized they forgot to drop him off at day care that morning and had left him in the car, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said.

These two babies are among at least 17 children who have died in hot cars across the U.S. so far this year, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org.

A total of 29 children died in hot cars last year. A record high of 54 children died in hot cars in 2018, according to KidsAndCars.org.

Since 1990, at least 1,101 children have died in hot cars -- and about 88% of those kids were 3 years old or younger, according to KidsAndCars.org.

