2 dead, 2 injured after man attacks group of people with a stick

Two people are dead, and two others have been injured after a man allegedly attacked a group of homeless people with a stick, police said.

Police in Miami, Florida, say that units responded after 6 a.m. on Thursday to reports of an armed male who was "beating up people," according to Miami Chief of Police Manuel Morales during a news conference.

Several people -- all of whom were homeless -- were attacked during the incident, according to Morales.

Police believe the suspect first attacked one homeless male, then traveled eastbound and found another man before attacking him with a stick as well, authorities said.

The suspect then proceeded to attack a homeless couple across the street from the second suspect, ultimately leaving two of the victims dead and two others injured, Morales said.

Officers at the scene identified the suspect who fled, and following a foot pursuit the suspect was in police custody.

The suspect was not identified but police confirmed that he is 30-years-old and has no known criminal history in the area but does have a record of some "minor" criminal activity in New York, Morales said.

Authorities believe these attacks are examples of "unprovoked violence" but the investigation into the deadly assault remains open.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.