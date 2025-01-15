Duck hunters discover human remains deep in wooded area on hunting trip

The identity of the deceased is currently unknown, police said.

Two local duck hunters in North Carolina ended up discovering human remains during an outing earlier this week, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at approximately 5:49 p.m. when two duck hunters were scouting an area in Taylorsville, North Carolina -- about 60 miles north of Charlotte -- when they came across human remains in a wooded area around the 1600 block of Highway 16 North, according to a statement from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday.

“On January 14th, 2025 the Alexander County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation processed the scene,” authorities said.

The identity of the human remains is currently unknown and police did not disclose how long they estimated the remains had been there for.

No other details about the case have been released and the person’s death is currently under investigation.