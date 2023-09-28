2 found dead after plane crash launched massive search

An instructor pilot and student pilot lost contact with a tower in Kentucky.

Two bodies were found Thursday morning following a plane crash in Ohio County after a widespread search had been launched for an instructor and student pilot, according to Kentucky State Police.

A severe thunderstorm had developed in the area the the time of the suspected crash, according to the Ohio County Sheriff's Department.

Officials had been searching for an instructor pilot and a student pilot after the small plane crashed on Wednesday near Whitesville, Kentucky.

Officials coordinate the search for a missing plane that disappeared Wednesday night during a storm in Kentucky with two people aboard, Sept. 28, 2023. NewsNation

The plane was found in a heavily wooded area behind a church and a massive search and rescue operation was launched by foot and air to locate the two pilots.

The plane was reported missing by the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday. The plane was en route to Owensboro from Bowling Green when the tower lost contact.

Sheriffs Brad Youngman, Daviess County and Adam Wright, Ohio County, Ky., give an update to the press, Sept. 28, 2023, on the search for a missing plane that disappeared as storms moved through the area on Wednesday night. NewsNation

A debris field was located by drone Thursday morning. An initial search was set up based on the flight path, the pilot's cellphone pings and the Life360 app.

Once the weather cleared, an airplane and three drones were launched to search the area.

Kentucky State Police and the FAA are investigating the crash.