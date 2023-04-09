2 police officers, suspect killed during shootout in Wisconsin

The names of the officers and the suspect have not been released.

Two Wisconsin police officers were killed on Saturday following a shootout with a suspect during a traffic stop in Cameron, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The officers were from two different police departments, officials said in a news release.

A Chetek Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop at 3:38 p.m., local time, in Cameron, Wisconsin, on Saturday when a shootout began between the officer and the suspect, the Wisconsin DOJ said.

The Chetek officer and an officer from the Cameron Police Department were killed at the scene, according to officials.

The suspect was also killed, the state's justice department confirmed in the news release.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss today of two officers," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted Saturday night. "I am thinking of their families and the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments at this incredibly difficult time."

Two police officers and suspect killed after gunfire exchanged during traffic stop in Barron County, Wis., April 9, 2023. WQOW

Two police officers and suspect killed after gunfire exchanged during traffic stop in Barron County, Wis., April 9, 2023. WQOW

The names of the officers and the suspect have not been released.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tweeted out his condolences on Sunday to family and friends of the two officers.

"Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday," Evers said. "Kathy and I are praying for the officers’ families, colleagues, and the Barron County community mourning this tragic loss."

DCI is leading the investigation into the case and is working alongside Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist, according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

DCI will send over its findings to the Barron County District Attorney once it finishes its investigation, officials said.

"Our community is experiencing a time of great tragedy. As we continue to work through this, please respect the privacy of our law enforcement officers and their families," Chetek Chief of Police Ron Ambrozaitis said in a statement posted on the department's Facebook page on Sunday. "We want to thank the community for their continued support and overwhelming acts of kindness. The support has been tremendous!"

ABC News' Ben Stein contributed to this report.