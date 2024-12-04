The sheriff said it doesn't appear the suspect had a connection to the school.

2 students shot, suspected gunman dead after shooting at Christian school in California

Two students were wounded and the suspected gunman is dead after opening fire at a Christian grammar school in Northern California Wednesday, according to investigators.

Butte County, California, Sheriff Kory Honea said his office responded to a 911 call of a shooting at the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventist in Palermo around 1 p.m. local time and engaged with the unidentified man who was opening fire.

A Google Earth view of the Feather River Adventist School in Oroville, Calif. Google Earth

The suspect was soon found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to investigators.

Two unidentified students were wounded in the incident and taken to hospitals with one airlifted, the sheriff's office said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing but it did not immediately appear the suspect had any connection to the school, which teaches kindergarten to 8th grade and has a total of 35 students, according to Honea.

The students were transported to a local church where they would be reunited with their parents, the sheriff's office said.

Palermo is located about 65 miles north of Sacramento.