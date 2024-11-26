22 rescuers recover body of 44-year-old hiker after 'significant fall in icy terrain'

Chris Huyler was described as an “avid outdoor enthusiast" following his death.

The body of a 44-year-old man was recovered by nearly two dozen people after he suffered a “significant fall in icy terrain,” according to authorities.

Christopher Huyler, a 44-year-old avid outdoor enthusiast from Littleton, New Hampshire, had planned a hike to the area of the middle Cannon Ball up through the Coppermine Brook Valley in New Hampshire’s White Mountains last Friday to check conditions of a ski glade prior to the winter skiing season, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

However, later on Friday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were made aware of an overdue hiker on the Coppermine Trail area in Franconia, authorities said.

“The hiker had departed earlier in the day,” according to officials. “At around 4:00 p.m., the man communicated to his wife that he was okay and on his way back out. When the man did not return home in a reasonable timeframe, she called for assistance. Franconia Police located the hiker’s vehicle at the Coppermine Road off Route 116 in Franconia. Conservation Officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game also responded to the trailhead.”

Having a rough idea of the intended route of the hiker, conservation officers started up the trail to search for Huyler at approximately 9:00 p.m., officials said.

“The area that needed to be searched was primarily off trail and required bushwhacking through thick vegetation while wintery conditions were present,” said New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department. “Just prior to 1:00 a.m., while ascending the edges of a steep iced-over slide, the body of the missing man was located at around 2,800 feet in elevation. More Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team were called in to assist with the recovery effort.”

In all, 22 rescuers took part, authorities said.

“By 5:30 a.m., additional rescuers had reached the scene and were able to start the 3.2-mile carryout to Coppermine Road. The rescue party reached the trailhead just prior to 9:00 a.m. and were met by the assistant Medical Examiner,” officials continued. “It was apparent that the man had suffered a significant fall in icy terrain. He was wearing micro spikes and was well equipped for a hike.”

Huyler was described as an “avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed New Hampshire’s White Mountains in all seasons,” by New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department.

An autopsy has been planned to figure out Huyler’s exact cause of death, officials said. They also took a moment to remind people on how to be safe in treacherous winter conditions.

“Winter conditions have arrived in the mountains, and hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife,” authorities said.