3 dead from falling through ice on frozen lake in Arizona

Three people were killed when they tried to take a photo on a frozen lake in Arizona and fell through the ice, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to a report Monday afternoon of two men and one woman who were walking on a frozen lake and fell through the ice, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Two men and a woman died after they fell through the ice on a frozen lake in Coconino County, Ariz., Dec. 26, 2022. KNXV

The three victims were with five others at the lake at the time, sheriff's office spokesman Jon Paxton told ABC News.

The victims had been trying to take a photo on the ice and were about 25 to 35 yards from shore when they fell in, he said.

The victims included a couple with two kids who were at the scene, Paxton said.

Their bodies have since been recovered. The men were identified as Gokul Mediseti, 47, and Narayana Muddana, 49, and the woman was identified as Haritha Muddana, according to the sheriff's office. They all lived in Chandler, Arizona, authorities said.

