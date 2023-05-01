4 killed in overnight mass shooting in Mojave Desert community

The victims were each shot in the head, according to police.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight mass shooting that left four dead in Mojave, CA.

A public information office with the sheriff's office confirmed to ABC News that the four victims were fatally shot in the head. The office received a call on Sunday night around 11:20 p.m. local time about three subjects who were shot, according to a press release.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they located four victims suffering from traumatic assault injuries,” the press release said.

Responding officers found two deceased adult females in the home and one deceased male. An additional female was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At the moment, investigators are rapidly pursuing leads, but do not have a suspect or motive for the incident. A representative for the Kern County Sheriff's Office described the investigation as “difficult” due to the limited eyewitnesses to the shooting.

"KCSO homicide detectives are pursuing all investigative leads to identify and arrest the suspect(s) responsible for this crime," a press release noted.

Mojave is a small desert community about 50 miles east of Bakersfield, CA.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.