Manhunt continues for suspect in 'execution-style' shooting that killed 5 family members in Texas

The suspect, Francisco Oropeza, 38, is likely armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

Authorities are continuing the search for the suspect connected to an "execution-style" shooting that killed five family members in Texas, including an 8-year-old boy.

The carnage began Friday night after neighbors asked the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, 38, to stop shooting his gun in the yard of his home in Cleveland, Texas, about 50 miles north of Houston, investigators said.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office received a call around 11:31 p.m. Friday detailing harassment, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters on Sunday. When deputies arrived at the home, they found five victims at the property, Capes said.

In this aerial view, an exterior of a crime scene where five people were killed after a shooting inside a home, April 29, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Three minors who were found uninjured but covered in blood were transported to a local hospital, authorities said. Two of the female victims were discovered in the bedroom lying on top of two surviving children, authorities told ABC News.

All of the victims are from Honduras, police said.

Oropeza is still on the loose and likely armed with an AR-15-style rifle. He is a "threat to the community," FBI Houston field office agent James Smith told reporters during a press briefing on Saturday.

The neighbors had asked the suspect to stop shooting his gun in the front yard because there was a baby trying to sleep, Capers told ABC Houston station KTRK.

Law enforcement search for the suspect a few miles from the scene where five people, including an 8-year-old child, were killed after a shooting inside a home, April 29, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Oropeza, who allegedly had been drinking, responded, "I'll do what I want to in my front yard," Capers said.

The massacre went from a case of harassment to a shooting very quickly, Capers said. All of the victims were shot from the neck up, "almost execution-style," Capers told KTRK.

The victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, 8. Five other people who were in the home were not harmed.

Footage from a Ring doorbell at the victims' house shows the shooter entering the home with a weapon, Capers said.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, the subject of a manhunt who police say shot dead five neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, after some of them had asked him to stop shooting a semiautomatic rifle in his Cleveland, Texas front yard because it was keeping their baby awake, is seen in an undated photograph released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Fbi/via Reuters

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The youngest, an 8-year-old boy, was declared dead after being transported to the hospital, police said.

Some of the victims were trying to shield their children from the bullets, Capers said.

Shell casings were found in Oropeza's front yard, police said.

Wilson Garcia, who owns the home, told KTRK that the family was preparing a meal when Oropeza began shooting on his property.

Garcia said he moved in three years ago and "never had a problem" with his neighbor until Friday, he said. Garcia's wife and 8-year-old son were among the victims killed in the shooting.

Neighbor Veronica Pineda told KTRK that she had grown accustomed to neighbors shooting firearms in the area.

"There's always shooting," she told the station. "There's always people calling the cops and there's nothing being done."

Law enforcement search for the suspect a few miles from the scene where five people, including an 8-year-old child, were killed after a shooting inside a home, April 29, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Investigators described Oropeza as a 5-foot-8 Hispanic man with a goatee and short black hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt and work boots.

Authorities believe they have the weapon used in the attack, a .223 rifle, but do not know if Oropeza is carrying a smaller weapon, Capers said.

Investigators have found Oropeza's abandoned cellphone and several articles of clothing, Capers said.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office and the FBI's Houston Field Office are assisting in the manhunt.

