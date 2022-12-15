4 people impersonate FBI agents in tactical gear during D.C. armed home robbery

Four individuals posing as FBI agents robbed a home in D.C. on Wednesday during an early morning incident, the Metropolitan Police Department confirms and is actively investigating.

Police say the four suspects entered a home with flashlights and tactical gear, and allegedly used a crowbar to force the front door open. During the armed robbery, the individuals falsely claimed they were FBI agents.

A DC police car Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Five individuals were present in the home during the early morning robbery, and two victims of the non-federal raid "were able to flee the residence and contact law enforcement," the police report read. The robbers stole a $12,000 Rolex watch, a 2017 Audi Q3, $3,300 in cash, two iPhone 11s and two safes, according to the official police incident report.

D.C. Police tells ABC News, "the suspects fled the residence in a silver Audi with unknown tags. This case remains under active investigation."

ABC News requested comment from FBI who referred this case to D.C. Police.