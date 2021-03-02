2 FBI agents killed, 3 hurt in Florida shooting

The officers were trying to execute a search warrant for a “violent crimes against children case” in Sunrise, Florida. The gunman, who was the subject of the search, died of a self-inflicted gunshot.
2:58 | 02/03/21

