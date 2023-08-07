4-year-old run over by golf cart after dog accidentally rests on pedal: Fire department

The child was uninjured, according to the fire department.

A 4-year-old was uninjured Friday night after being run over by a golf cart after a dog laid down on the go pedal, according to fire department officials in Michigan.

The incident took place at a summer party called Blues, Brews, and BBQ in Westland, Michigan, which featured the participation of the fire department, according to department officials.

An arson dog for Westland Fire Department was sitting in a golf cart the department was using for the event when she jumped onto the floor and laid across the accelerator pedal, causing the cart to charge forward. Firefighters reacted quickly to steer the vehicle away from people and tents that fire officials were using, the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

"Unfortunately, before the firefighters could bring the cart to a stop and remove the key from the vehicle, it struck a 4-year-old girl and the passenger side front tire ran over her left leg," the fire department said.

Fire and paramedic officials examined the child for injuries and determined she wasn't injured but was just "visibly shaken" after the incident, according to the Westland Fire Department. Her mother declined additional treatment.

"Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident and within 10 minutes of the incident was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house," Westland fire officials wrote.