9 injured in Ohio shooting early Sunday morning, police say

Police officers responded to calls of multiple shots in Cleveland on Sunday.

ByVictoria Arancio
Video byJessie DiMartino and Cristina Corujo
July 9, 2023, 7:40 AM

Nine people have been hospitalized after a suspect opened fire on a group of people in Cleveland, Ohio, early Sunday, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Officers responded to calls of multiple shots fired in the Warehouse District of Cleveland at approximately 2:30 a.m., police said in a press release obtained by ABC News affiliate WEWS.

The responding officers found multiple people shot outside, near the intersection of West 6th Street and Johnson Court, officials said.

Nine people suffered gunshot wounds, police said, and are currently seeking treatment at MetroHealth Medical Center. There are no reported fatalities, officials said.

Preliminary evidence suggests that a suspect opened fire on a group of people, and then later fled the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

