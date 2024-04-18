South Dakota is experiencing a statewide outage, according to police.

911 outages reported in at least four states across the US

At least six cities in four different states across the United States reported experiencing 911 call outages Wednesday evening, according to officials.

The entire statewide emergency calling system in South Dakota experienced an outage, Pierre police confirmed to ABC News.

Sioux Falls police encouraged residents in South Dakota to call 605-367-7000 if they were experiencing an emergency.

PHOTO: An ambulance responds to an emergency call in an undated stock photo. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Las Vegas, Nevada, also experienced an outage, though not reported statewide. Police in Henderson, Nevada, urged residents to text 911 if experiencing an emergency.

"Rapid SOS is working. If you call we will see your number and call you right back," Henderson Police Department posted on Facebook.

Dundy County, Nebraska, and surrounding areas were experiencing outages the sheriff's office said on Facebook. The non-emergency line was working as well as 911 texting, police said.

Multiple cities in Texas also had outages, including Del Rio and Kilgore.

Kilgore Police Department posted on Facebook it was experiencing interment outages, and urged residents to call 903-983-1559 ext 1 to report any emergencies.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds and Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.