Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is facing a felony charge of sexual assault on a 18-year-old bus boy in Massachusetts stemming from an incident in July 2016 at a Nantucket bar, according to a criminal complaint filed in Nantucket District Court.

Spacey, 59, is charged with indecent assault and battery, according to the criminal complaint.

The former "House of Cards" actor, is scheduled to be arraigned in Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7, the complaint showed.

A criminal complaint, obtained by ABC News, was issued on Thursday by Nantucket District Court Clerk Magistrate Ryan Kearney following a public show-cause hearing. The criminal complaint was issued "against Kevin S. Fowler, also known as Kevin Spacey."

Spacey and his representatives could not be reached for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.