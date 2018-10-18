'Affluenza mom' released on bond after failing drug test

Tonya Couch, mother of infamous "affluenza teen" Ethan Couch, was released on bond Thursday pending trial on charges of money laundering and "hindering apprehension" related to allegedly fleeing to Mexico with her son in 2015.

The 51-year-old was released from the Tarrant County Corrections Center in Fort Worth, Texas, where she was held after failing a drug test for the second time, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA.

Widely referred to as "affluenza mom," Couch allegedly helped her son flee the U.S. after he violated his probation.

Ethan Couch pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter for a fatal drunk driving accident in 2013. A psychologist who acted as a defense witness at Ethan Couch’s trial testified that he suffered from "affluenza," a reference to Couch’s affluent upbringing and problematic parents. A judge sentenced Couch to 10 years of probation and no jail time, a decision that drew widespread public outrage.

Jalisco State Prosecutor | Tarrant County Sheriff

Tonya Couch’s bond had initially been revoked due to another positive drug test, which her attorneys disputed, according to court documents.

Couch has been ordered not to take "any medications to include but not limited to any over the counter medications," according to court documents.

Tonya Couch’s trial is set for November of this year.

After being extradited to the U.S., Ethan Couch served time in prison and was released in April.