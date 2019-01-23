Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to second-degree harassment, agrees to anger management program following arrest

Jan 23, 2019, 10:09 AM ET
PHOTO: Actor Alec Baldwin arrives for a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court, in N.Y., Jan. 23, 2019.PlayJustin Lane/EPA via Shutterstock
Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree harassment and agreed to attend an anger management program following his November arrest in New York City.

All other serious charges were dropped against the former "30 Rock" star.

PHOTO: Actor Alec Baldwin leaves a New York City court, Jan. 23, 2019, after a hearing on charges that he slugged a man during a dispute over a parking spot last fall.Mark Lennihan/AP
Baldwin's court appearance stemmed from charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment after he allegedly assaulted someone during a dispute over a parking spot outside his apartment in November.

PHOTO: Actor Alec Baldwin arrives in a New York court, Jan. 23, 2019, for a hearing on charges that he slugged a man during a dispute over a parking spot last fall.Mark Lennihan/AP
PHOTO: In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin walks out of the New York Police Departments 10th Precinct, in New York, after he was arrested for allegedly punching a man during a dispute over a parking spot, authorities said.AP, FILE
Baldwin’s attorney on Wednesday said his client pleaded guilty to a violation, not a crime.

Along with the anger management program, Baldwin must pay a $120 fine.

The case was adjourned until March 27.

PHOTO: Actor Alec Baldwin leaves court in the Manhattan borough of New York, Nov. 26, 2018.Carlo Allegri/Reuters, FILE
