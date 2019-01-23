Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree harassment and agreed to attend an anger management program following his November arrest in New York City.

All other serious charges were dropped against the former "30 Rock" star.

Mark Lennihan/AP

Baldwin's court appearance stemmed from charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment after he allegedly assaulted someone during a dispute over a parking spot outside his apartment in November.

Mark Lennihan/AP

AP, FILE

Baldwin’s attorney on Wednesday said his client pleaded guilty to a violation, not a crime.

Along with the anger management program, Baldwin must pay a $120 fine.

The case was adjourned until March 27.